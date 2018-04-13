Dodgers Dugout: Rich Hill and the 'third time through the lineup' fallacy

I am a fan of the new-age stats that are used in baseball. I like ERA+ and OPS+ and WAR and any stat that better helps us understand a player's contributions. But I have never understood this "third time through the lineup" rule. Because for about 100 years, pitchers faced lineups three or four times a game, and I don't remember a lot of 9-8 games when I was a kid, which is what you should get if most pitchers fall apart the more times they face a batter in a game. It's one of those rules that have been adapted to the current game (like "pull him before he gets to 100 pitches") with little evidence to support it. Does it apply to some pitchers? Sure. But far from the majority. And as far as using it to conserve innings to protect young arms goes, ask Julio Urias and Jose DeLeon how well that worked for them.