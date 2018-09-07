Dodgers Dugout: Random thoughts as the team, minus Kenley Jansen, heads to Denver

--Yasmani Grandal drops more balls than a drunk juggler. I don’t care how great a pitch framer he is, it doesn’t make up for his other defensive deficiencies. He is in the bottom half of the league in errors, passed balls and caught stealing percentage. The word “catch” is literally in the name of the position, so he might want to work on that aspect of the game. Oh, and in the last month he is hitting .133. Odd fact: Even though he has been horrible at the plate for most of the season, Austin Barnes (.340) actually has a higher OB% than Grandal (.339). It will be very interesting to see if the Dodgers re-sign Grandal in the off-season.