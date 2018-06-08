Dodgers Dugout: Are the Dodgers the best team in the West?

Ross: Players get paid on the first and 15th of every month during the regular season but are not paid during the off-season or spring training. Tom, if there is a deal, the player’s new team is 100% responsible for the salary, but it is not uncommon for clubs to negotiate how much money his old team will pay. The commissioner has to approve the terms. The acquiring organization pays for seven days of hotel housing, picks up any outstanding lease payments of his housing in the prior city for the rest of that season and arranges to ship the player’s car to the new city.