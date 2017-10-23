Dodgers Dugout: Comparing the Dodgers and Astros at each position

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Los Angeles Mitchell. Is there anything exciting happening this week?

Dodgers versus Astros

Yes, I’ve decided to change my first name until the World Series ends.

The Dodgers, who haven’t won a World Series since 1988, take on the Houston Astros, who haven’t won a World Series ever. Let’s compare the teams at each position. The first set of numbers will be from the regular season, with that player’s OPS+ (for an explanation of OPS+, click here) and WAR (for an explanation of WAR, click here) and the second set will be their postseason numbers.

Catcher

Brian McCann (.241/.323/.436/109 OPS+/1.2 WAR). Postseason: .156/.270/.219

Austin Barnes (.289/.408/.486/137/2.6). Postseason: .261/.370/.435

McCann is a 13-year veteran acquired from the Yankees in the off-season. His defense has slipped to where he’s average to slightly below average behind the plate. Barnes took the starting job from Yasmani Grandal in September and had a breakout season. He slumped in the NLCS going 2 for 15. You can’t discount McCann’s experience.

Edge: Dodgers (but it’s a slight edge)

First base

Yuli Gurriel (.299/.332/.486/124/2.6). Postseason: .366/.409/.512

Cody Bellinger (.267/.352/.581/142/4.2). Postseason: .278/.316/.500

Both are good players. Gurriel came over from Cuba and joined the Astros last season. He’s a doubles machine (43 this season), while Bellinger is a homer machine (39). Gurriel is below average on defense, Bellinger looks like a future Gold Glove winner.

Edge: Dodgers

Second base

Jose Altuve (.346/.410/.547/164/8.3). Postseason: .400/.500/.775

Logan Forsythe (.224/.351/.327/82/1.8). Postseason: .318/.458/.368

Altuve is the favorite to win AL MVP and is one of the best players in the game. Forsythe isn’t.

Edge: Astros

Third base

Alex Bregman: (.284/.352/.475/129/4.1). Postseason: .190/.244/.381

Justin Turner: (.322/.415/.530/149/5.7). Postseason: .387/.500/.677

Turner is the leader of the Dodgers, one of the best hitters and fielders in the game. Bregman is good, but he’s no Justin Turner.

Edge: Dodgers

Shortstop

Carlos Correa: (.315/.391/.550/158/6.2). Postseason: .295/.340/.591

Corey Seager: (.295/.375/.479/125/5.6). Postseason: .273/.467/.455

This assumes that Seager will be on the World Series roster. If Seager was 100%, you could argue that he should get the edge here. But Seager won’t be 100% even if he makes the roster. Correa is an outstanding player. These are two of the best shortstops in the game, but right now, the edge goes to Houston.

Edge: Astros

Left field

Marwin Gonzalez (.303/.377/.530/149/4.3). Postseason: .162/.244/.216.

Andre Ethier (.235/.316/.441/98/-0.1). Postseason: .250/.333/.625 or Kikè Hernandez (.215/.308/.421/91/1.2). Postseason: .417/.533/1.250

Gonzalez had 34 doubles and 23 homers this season and can also play at first, second, short and third. Ethier is trying for one last glorious moment with the Dodgers and hopefully Game 5 against the Cubs is the start of a power trend for Hernandez. But either way, the edge here is an easy choice.

Edge: Astros.

Center field

George Springer (.283/.367/.522/144/5.0). Postseason: .233/.327/.349

Chris Taylor (.288/.354/.496/122/4.8). Postseason: .281/.410/.594

Astros fans probably think this is an easy call, but it’s not. Both are excellent players who can make big plays on defense. The Dodgers really started clicking when Taylor was inserted in the leadoff spot, and he grinds out at-bats, making the pitcher work. Springer gets overlooked because of the presence of Altuve and Correa, but he walked more and struck out less than Taylor. But Taylor has brought something to the lineup that can’t quite be quantified.

Edge: Dodgers, but it’s close.

Right field

Josh Reddick (.314/.363/.484/134/4.4). Postseason: .171/.227/.171.

Yasiel Puig (.263/.346/.487/118/3.7). Postseason: .414/.514/.655