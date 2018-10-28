Dodgers Dugout: Recapping the Game 4 loss

It’s Hill’s seventh strikeout of the night. Great, I think to myself, there’s a left-hander up next, so Hill will pitch to him. But, for some reason, Dave Roberts decides to go bring in Scott Alexander, who the Dodgers had so much faith in they left him off the NLCS roster. This makes absolutely no sense. Hill looked great. You let him go at least one more batter. Why take out a left-hander who is pitching great to bring in a different left-hander?