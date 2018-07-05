Dodgers complete sweep of Pirates with no home run fireworks needed

Rediscovering the lost art of manufacturing runs proved useful for the Dodgers, who played some small ball in completing a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates and extending their winning streak to four with a 6-4 victory. After hitting six home runs on Tuesday they hit none on Wednesday against a parade of six Pirates pitchers but produced enough quality at-bats and timely hits to make seven singles, two doubles and six walks count for a lot. They were 6-4 on a homestand that ended with the bang of firecrackers and rockets, though without the bang of a home run for the first time in eight games.