Dodgers manager not worried about pitching matchups in wake of Arizona's sweep

The trio of Rich Hill, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Kenta Maeda took a hellacious pounding earlier this week in Arizona, giving up 19 runs in 10 2/3 innings as the Dodgers were swept for the first time this season.
The Diamondbacks visit Dodger Stadium for a three-game series, which begins on Monday. The three pitchers for the Dodgers?
Hill. Ryu. Maeda.
Manager Dave Roberts sounded unconcerned about the prospects of a rematch.
“It doesn’t matter,” Roberts said. “They just didn’t pitch well. We’ll be at home. They’re going to pitch better. As far as the matchups, we’re not concerned about the matchups.”
The Dodgers will use six pitchers for one turn through the rotation next week. The team activated Clayton Kershaw from the disabled list on Friday. Alex Wood will be activated Saturday. After next week, Roberts said, the team will reshape its rotation into a five-man unit, likely shifting either Maeda or Ryu into the bullpen.
Seager to throw
Shut down with elbow inflammation since Tuesday, Corey Seager will begin a throwing program that is scheduled to last four to seven days, Roberts said. After that, the team will try to return him to the starting lineup at shortstop.
Seager told The Times on Friday that an MRI of his elbow revealed “problems,” which are causing swelling and inflammation, but he downplayed the severity of his condition. He insisted he could play through any pain and would get re-evaluated after the playoffs. Roberts echoed that plan.
“We’re not concerned about it,” the manager said. “Corey feels good about it. We’re just being cautious. We’re doing the right thing by trying to keep it at bay.”
Short hops
The Dodgers added two more players to the roster on Saturday, promoting pitchers Brock Stewart, who started the first game of the doubleheader, and Wilmer Font, who was named Pacific Coast League pitcher of the year. Font posted a 3.42 earned-run average for triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room on the roster, the Dodgers designated pitcher Jordan Jankowski for assignment.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes