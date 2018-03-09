Bellinger homers, but Dodgers lose to Indians

The Dodgers lost to the Indians, 4-1, at Goodyear Ballpark. The Dodgers are 7-7-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Cody Bellinger produced his first home run of the spring in the second inning. He tattooed a pitch from Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin, the ball clearing the stands in right field. "Every time he gets in the batter's box, you want to watch, because something good can possibly happen," manager Dave Roberts said. "Got a fastball, middle in, and did some damage." Matt Kemp continued to rake, taking a walk in his first plate appearance and smacking a double in his second. Chase Utley snapped out of an early-spring cold spell with a pair of hits. "Barreled some balls," Roberts said."Looked really comfortable."
ON THE MOUND: Scott Alexander permitted a run in the seventh inning after a leadoff single by Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion and a walk by first baseman Yonder Alonso. Alexander, who will be one of the primary left-handed pitchers in the Dodgers' bullpen to start the season, has a 4.91 earned-run average after four Cactus League appearances.
EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers expect to make cuts to their roster by this weekend. "Part of it is to get guys opportunities [on the minor league side] and get them consistent at-bats or innings, as we start building guys up over here," Roberts said. "But it's been good so far. It just makes sense."
UP NEXT: Vs. Kansas City Royals at noon PST at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
