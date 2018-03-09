Bellinger homers, but Dodgers lose to Indians

AT THE PLATE: Cody Bellinger produced his first home run of the spring in the second inning. He tattooed a pitch from Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin, the ball clearing the stands in right field. "Every time he gets in the batter's box, you want to watch, because something good can possibly happen," manager Dave Roberts said. "Got a fastball, middle in, and did some damage." Matt Kemp continued to rake, taking a walk in his first plate appearance and smacking a double in his second. Chase Utley snapped out of an early-spring cold spell with a pair of hits. "Barreled some balls," Roberts said."Looked really comfortable."