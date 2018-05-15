Dodgers activate Justin Turner, Logan Forsythe

After missing the first 40 games of the season because of a fractured left wrist, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was activated for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins.
The duo of Turner and infielder Logan Forsythe were brought off the disabled list as the team hopes to end its horrific start to the season.
Turner was hit by a pitch on March 19. The fracture did not require surgery, but he still missed a significant chunk of the season. Forsythe has not played since April 14 because of soreness in his right shoulder. Forsythe injured himself while making throws from third base. He will return as a second baseman.
Turner, an All-Star in 2017, has declined to cast himself as a savior for this team.
"It's just about understanding that one guy can't come in and drive in 100 runs in one game and hit a bunch of homers," Turner said. "It's about taking good at-bats and stacking those good at-bats throughout the lineup."
He added, "It's going to take all 25 of us."
To make room on the roster, the team optioned infielder Kyle Farmer and outfielder Tim Locastro to triple-A Oklahoma City.
