Dodgers magic moments in 2017

What happened: Kershaw becomes the majors' first 14-game winner, striking out 13 on 99 pitches, becoming the first pitcher in major league history to strike out at least that many in a complete game with fewer than 100 pitches. The streaking Dodgers head into the break with baseball's best record, 61-29. Daily Recap: Yasiel Puig homered twice including a go-ahead three-run dinger in the 9th to lead the Dodgers to a comeback win in Miami Check out http://MLB.com/video for more! Ab ... Daily Recap: Yasiel Puig homered twice including a go-ahead three-run dinger in the 9th to lead the Dodgers to a comeback win in Miami Check out http://MLB.com/video for more! Ab ... SEE MORE VIDEOS July 14 Situation: Dodgers down to their last strike, trailing Miami 4-3 in the top of the ninth. Final score: Dodgers 6, Marlins 4 Star: Yasiel Puig What happened: With two out in the ninth, Puig hits a three-run homer on a 1-2 count, lifting the Dodgers to the win. It was Puig’s second homer of the game. Daily Recap: Cody Bellinger went 4-for-5 and hit for the cycle to back a strong outing from Alex Wood in a 7-1 win for the Dodgers Check out http://MLB.com/video for more! About ... Daily Recap: Cody Bellinger went 4-for-5 and hit for the cycle to back a strong outing from Alex Wood in a 7-1 win for the Dodgers Check out http://MLB.com/video for more! About ... SEE MORE VIDEOS July 15 Situation: Cody Bellinger needs a triple to hit for the cycle. Final score: Dodgers 7, Marlins 1 Stars: Bellinger, Alex Wood What happened: Bellinger triples in the seventh inning to become the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle. He singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the third, added a run-scoring double in the fourth and hit his second career triple on the first pitch of the seventh. He becomes the ninth player in the Dodgers’ 128-year history to hit for the cycle. Wood gets the win to become the first Dodgers starting pitcher to start the season 11-0. July 23 Situation: After a rare blown save from Kenley Jansen allows Atlanta to rally for three runs in the ninth, the score is tied, 4-4, heading into the bottom of the 10th. Final score: Dodgers 5, Braves 4 (10) Star: Logan Forsythe What happened: Braves pitcher Jim Johnson gives up a leadoff single to Chris Taylor. Corey Seager forces Taylor at second and moves to third on Justin Turner’s single. An intentional walk to Cody Bellinger loads the bases with one out, and Forsythe singles to center to drive in the winning run. July 26 Situation: Dodgers trail the Twins, 5-2, going into the bottom of the seventh. Final score: Dodgers 6, Twins 5 Stars: Chase Utley, Logan Forsythe, Justin Turner What happened: Twins starter Ervin Santana, in control most of the game, gives up singles to Forsythe and Yasmani Grandal and a double to Utley as the Dodgers pull within 5-4 in the seventh. In the eighth, pitcher Taylor Rogers walks Turner and gives up a single to Enrique Hernandez and Forsythe hits a sacrifice fly to center to tie the score. In the ninth, Twins closer Brandon Kintzler gives up singles to Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor before Turner singles to left for the win. July 30 Situation: Dodgers trail, 1-0, going into the bottom of the ninth. Final score: Dodgers 3, Giants 2 Stars: Yasiel Puig, Kyle Farmer What happened: Puig singles in Chase Utley to break a shutout and tie the score in the ninth, but that just sets the stage for the 10th inning. The Giants score a run in the top of the 10th, but the Dodgers answer. With one out, Corey Seager doubles and Justin Turner is walked intentionally. With the pitcher’s spot due up, manager Dave Roberts turns to Farmer, just promoted from the minors. In his first major league at-bat, Farmer doubles to right, scoring Seager and Turner for the win. Farmer’s teammates mob him, ripping off his jersey and dousing him with liquid in one of the most memorable scenes of the season. Aug. 4 Situation: Yu Darvish makes his Dodgers debut. Final score: Dodgers 6, Mets 0 Star: Darvish What happened: Acquired from Texas at the trade deadline, Darvish strikes out 10 and gives up three hits in his Dodgers debut. Aug. 5 Situation: Dodgers have historic run. Final score: Dodgers 7, Mets 4 Stars: The team What happened: The Dodgers homer five times, capped by Yasiel Puig’s tiebreaking shot in the seventh, to get their 43rd win in 50 games, giving them the best 50-game run by a big league team since the 1912 New York Giants also went on a 43-7 tear. Aug. 16 Situation: Dodgers trail the White Sox, 4-2, in the bottom of the ninth. Stars: Logan Forsythe, Yasiel Puig What happened: Three White Sox pitchers can’t stop the Dodgers. With one out, Cody Bellinger singles to center and Forsythe doubles to center, scoring Bellinger. Austin Barnes singles to center, with Forsythe stopping at third. Puig then doubles to center scoring Forsythe and Barnes for the victory. 