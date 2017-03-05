Dodgers beat Seattle, 7-3

The Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-3, on Sunday, improving their Cactus League record to 6-4.

At the plate: Yasiel Puig hit his first home run of the spring and scored twice. … Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect, had two singles in three at-bats and drove in a run. Bellinger is expected to get significant playing time at first base while Adrian Gonzalez plays with Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. … Second baseman Willie Calhoun, another top prospect, had a run-scoring single in his first spring at-bat.

On the mound: Julio Urias started and threw two hitless innings, striking out two batters. … Sergio Romo worked a perfect inning. He has six outs this spring, five by strikeout. … Yaisel Sierra, the Cuban pitcher signed for $30 million after the 2015 season and removed from the 40-man roster last summer, worked two scoreless innings and has thrown four scoreless innings this spring.

Extra bases: Reliever Pedro Baez has yet to make his Cactus League debut because of continued soreness in his right hand, and Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers have directed him to stop throwing for now. … It is unclear when Kenta Maeda might make his next start. The Dodgers are off Thursday, five days after Maeda’s last start, but Roberts said Urias would remain on regular rest and start Friday. … The coaching staff is impressed with nonroster reliever Andrew Istler, a 23rd-round pick from Duke in 2015. Istler, who had a 0.96 earned-run average at Class-A Great Lakes last season, has retired all nine batters he has faced this spring.

Up next: Colorado Rockies at noon PST on Monday at Salt River Fields.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin