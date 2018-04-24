Walker Buehler throws heat at Miami

Before he tore his ulnar collateral ligament in college, "honestly, everything growing up came easily for Walker," his mother said. As a kid, he won home run derbies and led his Little League division in strikeouts. He did well in class. He played quarterback on youth football teams. He could throw three pitches for a strike in high school and he could "hit the absolute crap out of a golf ball," said Jordan Tarrence, his baseball coach at Henry Clay High. "Makes you mad."