Cody Bellinger's grand slam is big blow in Dodgers' win at New York

Wood (3-5, 4.13 earned-run average) struck out seven across six innings. His only blemish occurred in his final frame, when Bautista took him deep. Wood hoped to build off his last start, when he held San Francisco to one run in 5 1/3 innings. Wood had been clubbed by Colorado and Atlanta in his previous two outings, as he dealt with lingering discomfort in his hamstring.