Dodgers' bats go cold in 4-0 loss to Padres

The mere sight of San Diego pitcher Clayton Richard should not invite alarm. Richard is a credible performer, a veteran in his ninth big-league season, but his fastball hovers around 90 mph and his career earned-run average resides above four. When the Cubs cut him last August, he landed with the Padres, a rebuilding club desperate for competence.

The singular gift of Richard, at least when it comes to facing the Dodgers, is his ability to throw the baseball with his left hand. Despite a series of offseason adjustments tailored toward resolving their most glaring weakness from 2016, the team looked like a mirror image of the past in a 4-0 defeat on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

One game does not create a trend. In the long view of the 162-marathon, neither does one series or one week or perhaps even one month. But the outcome on Tuesday matched the patterns of 2016, when the club pounded baseballs into the grass rather than sending them aloft. On Monday, the Dodgers (1-1) launched four home runs. A day later, the lineup grounded into four double plays.

Richard limited his hosts to five singles in eight innings. He had not pitched that deep in a game since 2013. He retired the last eight men he faced. No Dodger reached second base. The steady stream of grounders rendered that pursuit difficult. After Kenta Maeda allowed three runs in five innings, the offense failed to touch the deficit.

Manager Dave Roberts and his players often became irritated by questions about left-handers last season. The Dodgers finished the year with the worst on-base plus slugging percentage in the majors against left-handers. The year-long struggle was a fluke, they said, a product of unfortunate injuries and ill-timed slumps from various right-handed batters.

The rhetoric did not match the front office’s actions this winter. To remedy this deficiency, the team acquired a pair of right-handed hitters in second baseman Logan Forsythe and outfielder Franklin Gutierrez. Both figure prominently in the club’s plans.

Forysthe led off on Tuesday and Gutierrez was the cleanup hitter. After a 14-run flurry on Monday, Manager Dave Roberts toggled his lineup. The most notable adjustment involved the absence of Joc Pederson, who had swatted a grand slam in the opener. During spring, Roberts maintained his hope to use Pederson more often against left-handed pitchers. He preferred for Pederson to face lefties who rely upon velocity, and Richard did not fit the mold.

So Pederson rode the bench. Batting in his place was super-utility man Enrique Hernandez, who hit .190 in 2016. Roberts mentioned Hernandez, as long with backup outfielder Scott Van Slyke, as candidates to bounce back this season and improve against left-handed pitchers.

“I think it’ll be considerably different than last year,” Roberts said.

Richard quieted the Dodgers bats from the start. In the first four innings, Richard induced a trio of double plays. He needed 49 pitches to collect 12 outs, a pace that far outstripped Maeda.

The top of the first inning lasted 17 minutes. Maeda required 29 pitches. He expended nine of those against first baseman Wil Myers, who flared a single into center field and put runners at the corners. A groundball from San Diego second baseman Yangervis Solarte rolled past Forsythe for an RBI single. The next batter, third baseman, Ryan Schmipf, popped into shallow left field, where Corey Seager ran down the ball, but could not whirl in time to throw out Myers on the sacrifice fly.

Maeda wobbled into the fifth. Unable to finesse his offspeed pitches, he sent a changeup down the middle to Solarte. Maeda looked skyward and chuckled as the ball took flight. The solo homer cleared the center-field fence. He would pitch only two more innings.

In the fifth, Roberts sent Van Slyke to bat for Maeda. Hernandez stood at first after taking a walk. Van Slyke ripped a slider toward the third-base side. The line drive was interrupted by the glove of Schmipf. The fans sagged in response.

Forsythe reached base in all three appearances against Richard. He opened the sixth with his second single. After Seager flied out, third baseman Justin Turner stepped to the plate. The third pitch of the at-bat was a changeup that dove toward Turner’s feet. He left the box and prepared to walk to first, but umpire Alfonso Marquez declined to award him the base.

Turner pointed toward his eyes and signaled to his dugout. He removed his ankle guard as the umpires waited for the verdict on the replay challenge back in New York. His confidence could not offset the inconclusiveness of the footage. Two pitches later, Turner bounced another changeup up the middle for a fourth double play.

As the Padres cobbled together a run against reliever Ross Stripling in the eighth, the San Diego bullpen showed no sign of activity. There was no reason to take the ball from Richard. He struck out catcher Yasmani Grandal with a changeup, got Hernandez to bounce a fastball into the ground and netted a checked-swing strikeout from backup catcher Austin Barnes on a slider. Richard removed his glove and waved beyond his dugout as he left the diamond.

For one night, facing a Dodgers lineup that must answer questions about the questions they could not answer in 2016, Richard looked triumphant.

