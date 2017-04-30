Andrew Toles helps secure Hyun-Jin Ryu's first win in Dodgers' 5-3 victory over Phillies

Don’t let that 5-foot-9, 192-pound frame fool you. Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles might have the body of a leadoff man, but he does a fair impersonation of a cleanup batter.

“He’s strong and pretty well put together,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We know there’s a lot of power in that swing. If he can elevate the ball, he can hit it as far as anyone.”

Toles elevated a Jeanmar Gomez fastball in the sixth inning on Sunday and hit it far enough. His 403-foot home run to right-center field turned a one-run lead into a four-run lead in an eventual 5-3 victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies in Dodger Stadium.

Hyun-Jin Ryu delivered a second straight strong start, allowing one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine and walking three, and Justin Turner had a double, two singles and a run batted in to raise his batting average to .404 for the Dodgers, who have won four in a row and six of eight games.

The Dodgers were clinging to a 2-1 lead when Yasmani Grandal opened the sixth with a single and took second on a wild pitch. Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez struck out before pinch-hitter Chase Utley drew a two-out walk.

Toles then pounced on a 2-and-0 pitch, his fifth homer giving the Dodgers a 5-1 lead and tying him with Yasiel Puig and Corey Seager for the team lead in homers with five.

Both starting pitchers survived shaky starts. Phillies leadoff man Cesar Hernandez opened the game with a fly to deep right that Puig got a late break on but ran down at the warning track. The ball popped out of Puig’s glove as he attempted an over-the-shoulder catcher, and Hernandez was awarded a triple.

Freddy Galvis followed with a run-scoring single to center, then Daniel Nava walked to put two on with no outs. But Ryu struck out Maikel Franco with a 79-mph changeup, got Aaron Altherr to fly out to right and struck out Michael Saunders with another changeup to limit the damage in the 24-pitch inning.

Ryu, mixing an 89-fastball with a sharp-breaking curve, slider and changeup, needed only 56 pitches to blank the Phillies on one hit over the next four innings with an assist from Grandal, the catcher who picked off Cameron Rupp at second after Rupp’s leadoff double to left.

Ryu fought off a nine-pitch walk to Galvis to open the sixth by striking out Nava but was pulled in favor of Sergio Romo, who struck out Franco and Altherr to end the inning.

Luis Avilan and Pedro Baez each threw scoreless innings of relief. Grant Dayton gave up a two-out, two-run homer to Odubel Herrera in the ninth, cutting the Dodgers’ lead to 5-3, but Kenley Jansen came on to strike out Hernandez looking for his seventh save.

Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta, making his major league debut, gave up a leadoff double to and an infield single to Cody Bellinger, who beat out what would have been a routine grounder to second had Philadelphia not shifted Hernandez, the second baseman, to shallow right field.

Turner fouled off four two-strike pitches and capped an eight-pitch at-bat by lining an RBI single to left to tie the score, 1-1, and extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

The Dodgers were well positioned to inflict further damage, with two on and no outs, but Pivetta struck out Adrian Gonzalez and got Puig to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play.

Taylor hit a solo homer to left with one out in the second inning for a 2-1 Dodgers lead, but Pivetta blanked the Dodgers over the next three innings before giving way to Gomez to start the sixth.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Twitter: @MikeDiGiovanna