Dodgers' rotation hit with another injury in loss to Phillies 6-1

In the second inning of a 6-1 loss to the Phillies, Maeda exited the game because of a right hip strain. The injury lacked the sinister connotations of soreness in the elbow or shoulder, and it lacked the irritating certainty raised by a strained oblique muscle or a sprained ankle. Even so, the Dodgers have already lost three members of their opening day starting rotation to the disabled list, and have stretched their pitch depth thin to compensate.