Who are the Dodgers' top prospects?

Tempted for years to trade the team’s prospects, the Dodgers benefited from their restraint in 2016. Corey Seager was selected rookie of the year in the National League, Julio Urias debuted to rave reviews and Joc Pederson solidified his standing as a solid defender and dangerous hitter. And they got important contributions from less-hyped rookies such as Andrew Toles, Ross Stripling and Grant Dayton. Even after graduating so many young players to the majors in recent years, the organization still has one of the finest farm systems in baseball. Here is a look at five of its best prospects.

Cody Bellinger

6-4, 210, 1B-OF

Bats: Left. Throws: Left.

Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.

Only 21, Bellinger is considered the heir apparent to Adrian Gonzalez at first base. He may hit his way onto the major league roster this summer if he can replicate his production from 2016, when he hit 23 home runs for double-A Tulsa and cut down his strikeout rate. Dodgers officials rave about his defensive ability and his pedigree — his father, Clay, was a utility player for the New York Yankees from 1999 to 2001.

Walker Buehler

6-2, 175, SP

Bats: Right. Throws: Right.

Hometown: Lexington, Ky.

Despite only three professional outings, Buehler was the most hyped prospect at Camelback Ranch this spring, earning plaudits from Dodgers executives after back-field bullpen sessions. A first-round pick in 2015, Buehler soon underwent elbow ligament-replacement surgery. When he came back last season, his high-octane velocity came with him. That, plus an ability to mix four pitches, has drawn comparisons to Zack Greinke.

Yadier Alvarez

6-3, 175, SP

Bats: Right. Throws: Right.

Hometown: Matanzas, Cuba.

The Dodgers forked over a $16-million bonus for Alvarez in the summer of 2015. He did not disappoint during his professional debut last season, with a 2.12 earned-run average in Class A with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Alvarez, 21, overwhelmed hitters with his fastball, which can touch triple digits, and has made progress with his slider.

Alex Verdugo

6-0, 205, OF

Bats: Left. Throws: Left.

Hometown: Tucson, Ariz.

Verdugo did not tear apart the Texas League as Bellinger did last season, but as a 20-year-old he put together a respectable campaign. Verdugo hit .273 with 13 home runs and 23 doubles. His glove can play in center field, as well as the corners, and he has shown an aptitude for hitting for average and power.

Brock Stewart

6-3, 210, SP.

Bats: Left. Throws: Right.

Hometown: Normal, Ill.

Stewart, 25, debuted with the Dodgers in 2016 and survived two rocky debut outings to impress the front office. Stewart mixes three pitches and has an impressive spin rate on his fastball, which has allowed him to dominate in the minors. He raced from Class-A Rancho Cucamonga to Dodger Stadium last season. Sidelined by shoulder soreness this spring, he is still expected to contribute to the rotation in 2017.

