Dodgers scratch Yasiel Puig from Cactus League opener with hip soreness

The list of slightly injured Dodgers grows by the day.
Catcher Austin Barnes has a sore elbow but has been allowed to throw. Pitcher Alex Wood has a sprained ankle but has been cleared to pitch. Shortstop Corey Seager is on a restrictive throwing program but is expected to be ready for opening day.
The latest minor medical malady involves outfielder Yasiel Puig, who was scratched from Friday's Cactus League opener because of discomfort in his hip, manager Dave Roberts said. Puig will not play but the team permitted him to participate without restriction in a pregame workout.
The cause of Puig's condition?
New cleats.
"He had a different pair of shoes that he was breaking in, didn't put his orthotics in," Roberts said. "So there's a little bit of discomfort. So for me, it was an easy [decision]. Give him another day to adjust. And he'll be in there tomorrow."
Trayce Thompson started in Puig's place in right field.
