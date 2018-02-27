Cody Bellinger, Kyle Farmer power Dodgers to victory over Texas Rangers

The Dodgers defeated the Texas Rangers 9-6 at Surprise Stadium. The Dodgers are 2-3 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Cody Bellinger powered the offense in the early going. He hit a two-run double, his second of the spring, in the second inning against Rangers pitcher Mike Minor. Three innings later, he scored on a triple by utilityman Enrique Hernandez. Kyle Farmer recorded three hits. "Every time he's been out there, he's looking good and doing things," manager Dave Roberts said of Farmer.
ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood took a bumpy first step. He walked the first two batters he faced and gave up two runs later in the inning. He logged another simulated inning in the bullpen. Wood has been throwing all spring from the stretch, rather than the windup. "I felt pretty good, for the most part," Wood said. "I mean, it wasn't great. But I thought my stuff was pretty good." Wood indicated he would graduate to a two-inning outing in his next appearance, while focusing on the tempo of his delivery.
EXTRA BASES: Kenley Jansen threw a bullpen session on Monday morning, but his workload for the spring remains light. Roberts estimated Jansen would only throw in a pair of Cactus League games. Jansen will see more action during minor league games in March . . . Walker Buehler, the organization's top pitching prospect, expects to throw a session of live batting practice by next week. Buehler has been slowed this spring by a minor back injury he sustained in January and by the organization's cautious approach to his usage for this season … The Dodgers signed catcher Rocky Gale to a minor league contract. Gale, 30, had been with San Diego since 2010.
UP NEXT: vs. Texas Rangers at 12:10 p.m. at Camelback Ranch. No TV. No radio.
