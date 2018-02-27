Cody Bellinger, Kyle Farmer power Dodgers to victory over Texas Rangers

ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood took a bumpy first step. He walked the first two batters he faced and gave up two runs later in the inning. He logged another simulated inning in the bullpen. Wood has been throwing all spring from the stretch, rather than the windup. "I felt pretty good, for the most part," Wood said. "I mean, it wasn't great. But I thought my stuff was pretty good." Wood indicated he would graduate to a two-inning outing in his next appearance, while focusing on the tempo of his delivery.