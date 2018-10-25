Former Dodger Nathan Eovaldi is weighing down his old team during the World Series

In his first postseason, Eovaldi has compiled a 1.65 earned-run average over 16 1/3 innings. As a starter in the first two rounds of the playoffs, he held former Yankees teammates to five hits and one run over seven innings in a Game 3 American League Division Series victory and limited the Houston Astros to two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in a victory in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.