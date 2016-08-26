Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw close to facing hitters as return nears

Clayton Kershaw completed another significant step in his recovery process on Friday afternoon, completing a 60-pitch bullpen session, which would put him in a position to face hitters next week.

Kershaw could require only one outing, either on a rehabilitation assignment or in a simulated game, before rejoining the Dodgers. He has not pitched since late June because of a herniated disk in his lower back.

“It wasn’t a very good bullpen,” Kershaw said before Friday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs. “But physically I feel fine.”

Kershaw was still deflated by his team’s decision to trade backup catcher A.J. Ellis, a close friend to Kershaw and a crucial part of the clubhouse fabric. Ellis said goodbye to Kershaw and the rest of the team on Thursday, after the Dodgers shipped him to Philadelphia for catcher Carlos Ruiz.

“It was hard, man,” Kershaw said. “It was really hard. Carlos Ruiz is awesome. Heard nothing but great things. But it’s a tremendous subtraction from this team. There’s no doubt about it.”

He added, “He really brought that presence that not a lot of people have, where you can just get along with everybody. And really help everybody’s careers. That’s something that’s not easily replaced.”

Rotation keeps rotating

Manager Dave Roberts continued to take his day-by-day approach with his starting rotation for this weekend against the Cubs. Julio Urias will start on Saturday. Kenta Maeda will start on Monday. But the starter for Sunday’s game remains unnamed.

The Dodgers called up Brock Stewart as an emergency reliever for Friday. To make room on the roster for Stewart and Ruiz, the Dodgers optioned backup catcher Shawn Zarraga to triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Maeda to the Arizona Rookie League. The season in Arizona ends on Sunday, which means Maeda is eligible to return on Monday.

Either Stewart or prospect Jose De Leon could start Sunday. The Dodgers would need to create a spot on the 40-man roster for De Leon.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes