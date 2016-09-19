Dodgers delay activating Alex Wood because of roster issues

The Dodgers chose to delay the addition of left-handed pitcher Alex Wood by a day as the organization sorts through its 40-man roster to find space for him.

Over the weekend, Manager Dave Roberts indicated the team intended to activate Wood for Monday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Unable to pitch since May because of an elbow impingement and a debridement, Wood will audition for a spot on the postseason roster as a relief pitcher.

His audition will have to wait a day.

“He’ll be activated tomorrow,” Roberts said. “We have to make a roster move, and we haven’t decided which direction we’re going to go.”

The decision could rely on the performance of pitcher Brandon McCarthy, who will undertake a five-inning, 75-pitch simulated game Tuesday. McCarthy had bouts of wildness before the team put him on the disabled list because of stiffness in his hip last month.

It is unlikely McCarthy would contribute during the postseason. But the team has yet to put him on the 60-day disabled list, which would open up a space for Wood. Otherwise, the team may need to designate a player for assignment.

Hyun-Jin Ryu to pitch

Laid low since July because of elbow and shoulder issues, Hyun-Jin Ryu is scheduled to throw 25 pitches in a simulated game. After sitting out 2015 because of labrum surgery, Ryu made one start this season, getting pummeled by San Diego, before returning to the disabled list.

“An opportunity for him to be on the playoff roster is very, very small,” Roberts said. “It’s just more about for him to build up in some capacity, and have a good taste in his mouth going into the off-season.”

Short hops

The Dodgers activated infielder Micah Johnson before Monday’s game. … The team has not determined an assignment for Scott Kazmir, who developed a blister on his left hand during a simulated outing over the week. … Justin Turner was nominated as one of six finalists for the 2016 Marvin Miller Award.

