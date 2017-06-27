Still without Corey Seager, Dodgers give an ailing Yasiel Puig the day off

Yasiel Puig added another leg issue to his list of maladies. Already nursing a tight right hamstring, Puig is also dealing with soreness in a knee, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Tuesday’s game against the Angels. The Dodgers gave Puig the day off to rest and inserted Trayce Thompson into right field.

Puig felt his knee flare up on Monday, Roberts said. The injury affects him when he decelerates after running. The team did not want to risk aggravating his condition.

“With his injury history, just to give him a day [off], when we’ve got Trayce available, makes sense,” Roberts said.

Puig is in the midst of his most successful month in 2017. He was hitting .306 in June heading into Tuesday with five home runs, five doubles and a .990 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

The team also played without Corey Seager in the lineup on Tuesday. Seager has not appeared in a game since straining his hamstring on Friday against Colorado. The Dodgers have yet to place him on the 10-day disabled list.

Seager completed a series of agility drills before Tuesday’s game. He also tested his hamstring in the batter’s box, where he initially injured himself last week.

“We haven’t ruled out [putting him on the disabled list] yet,” Roberts said.

Take a knee

Brandon McCarthy was succinct when asked when the tendinitis in his right knee flared up.

“Never,” he said.

Placed on the disabled list with the condition on Monday, McCarthy has been managing soreness in his knee for most of the season. He indicated his knee did not cause his loss of command in Sunday’s second inning, when he issued two walks and threw three wild pitches.

McCarthy dealt with “the yips” in 2016, and is focusing on avoiding a recurrence.

“I can pitch through [the knee issue],” he said, “but it’s just making sure that the pitching is right.”

Short hop

Julio Urias underwent surgery on the anterior capsule in his left shoulder on Tuesday. Team doctor Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure. Roberts described the operation as a “success,” and said ElAttrache expressed confidence in Urias’ ability to recover. ElAttrache also removed some damaged tissue during the procedure, Roberts said.

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes