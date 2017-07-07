No knock on Wood; he's an All-Star, the Dodgers' sixth

Assigned to the bullpen in April, Alex Wood has pitched his way to the top of the Dodgers rotation — and now into an All-Star Game.

With Clayton Kershaw ineligible to pitch, because he is starting on Sunday against Kansas City, Wood on Friday was announced as his replacement on the National League roster.

Wood has a record of 10-0, with a 1.67 earned-run average. He will be the sixth Dodger to represent the team next week in Miami, joining Kershaw, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner.

“It’s definitely the coolest thing that’s happened to me in my life, in my career,” Wood said. “It still hasn’t completely sunk in yet.”

Like Turner, Wood did not earn All-Star status when the rosters were initially announced last Sunday. Turner won the “Final Vote” for the National League. Wood benefited from Kershaw’s preference to pitch for the Dodgers over pitching for the National League.

Kershaw will receive at least two extra days of rest after the break. Manager Dave Roberts indicated Kershaw would not start on either July 14 or July 15 against the Miami Marlins.

Wood’s ascent means the Dodgers may not need to pursue a starting pitcher at the July 31 trade deadline. Wood offered a vote of confidence for himself as Kershaw’s sidekick.

“Go out and find somebody with better career numbers, who can be a No. 2,” Wood said. “Then come talk to me.”

Short hops

The Dodgers reached agreements with 33 of their 40 selections from the MLB draft. The team signed first-round pick Jeren Kendall, an outfielder from Vanderbilt, for a reported $2.9 million signing bonus. … There is no timetable for the return of reliever Adam Liberatore, Roberts said. Liberatore has been shut down since June with forearm tightness. …Scott Kazmir will make his third rehabilitation start for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes