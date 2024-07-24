See the special cleats Clayton Kershaw’s kids decorated for his comeback

When Clayton Kershaw retuns to a major league mound Thursday — for the first time in 292 days — he will be taking his family with him.

Not literally, of course. But, when Kershaw starts at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, he’ll be wearing custom cleats: arranged by his wife, Ellen, and decorated with drawings created by their four children.

Skechers, whose cleats Kershaw has worn since 2019, said the footwear featured “sweet drawings dedicated to dad.”

Clayton Kershaw's custom cleats were decorated with art drawn by his four children.

The drawings include a family lineup and the handwritten phrases “You Did It” and “We Are So Proud of You Dad.”

Kershaw, 36, last pitched for the Dodgers on Oct. 7, 2023, in Game 1 of the National League division series.

The three-time NL Cy Young winner subsequently underwent shoulder surgery, and the Dodgers hope his delayed start to the 2024 season does not preclude him from pitching meaningful innings during the final two months of the regular season and in the playoffs.