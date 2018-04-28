Dodgers reliever Tony Cingrani dealing with 'dead arm'

The Dodgers held left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani out of Saturday's matinee against the Giants and were unsure of his availability for the second game as Cingrani recovered from a case of fatigue in his left arm.
The condition, which manager Dave Roberts described as "dead arm," affected Cingrani during a miserable performance in Friday's bizarre defeat at AT&T Park. Pedro Baez stole the spotlight by falling off the mound ,to balk in a run, but Cingrani was charged with four runs during a seventh-inning collapse. His fastball velocity slipped several miles per hour below its average and he looked uncomfortable on the mound in the eyes of Roberts and the team's training staff.
Cingrani stayed on the mound and gave up a game-tying double after a visit by Roberts and trainer Nate Lucero. His fastball averages 93.4 mph, but his final pitch clocked at 91.4 mph. It was not until after the game that Cingrani admitted to the team he felt fatigue.
"For it to take a dip was a little disconcerting, obviously," Roberts said. "But the player is saying he feels fine. And you know that just something is not adding up."
Roberts said he met with Cingrani on Saturday morning and stressed the need for the pitcher to be honest when discussing his health. Cingrani was scheduled to play catch in between the two games, which would determine his readiness for the nightcap.
Asked whether he had time to talk before the first game, Cingrani replied, "I do not," and walked away.
Cingrani dealt with a strained left shoulder in 2014 and 2015. He missed time in 2017 with a strained oblique muscle.
