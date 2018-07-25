Dodgers put Zac Rosscup on disabled list as Pedro Baez returns

Weary after 16 innings of baseball on Tuesday night, the Dodgers accelerated Pedro Baez’s return from the disabled list and flew him to meet the team at Citizens Bank Park. The team had initially planned to activate Baez on Thursday in Atlanta, but after using eight pitchers, and Enrique Hernandez, on Tuesday, the organization felt compelled to bring Baez back a day sooner.
The Dodgers made a pair of roster moves to make room for Baez and Walker Buehler, who was recalled from the minors to start. The team optioned reliever Dylan Floro to triple-A Oklahoma City and put reliever Zac Rosscup on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left middle finger.
Floro had posted a 3.68 earned-run average in seven appearances since the Dodgers acquired him on July 4. Floro logged 2 1/3 innings on Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts referred to Floro as “a casualty of last night.”
“He’s thrown very well for us,” Roberts said. “But that, unfortunately, had to be the move.”
Rosscup missed a significant chunk of time at the start of the year with a blister on his finger. It is unclear if the current inflammation was related to the previous injury, which occurred while Rosscup was in the Rockies organization.
Next step uncertain for Stripling
Roberts was willing to reveal his rotation for the first three games of the upcoming series this weekend in Atlanta: Rich Hill on Thursday, Clayton Kershaw on Friday and Alex Wood on Saturday. The starter on Sunday had not been determined, even though All-Star pitcher Ross Stripling would be in line for that opportunity.
Stripling gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings on Monday, getting burned on a pair of home runs in his final inning. Roberts mentioned afterward that Stripling had lacked his usual “crispness” in July. The team is juggling six pitchers in its rotation, with Buehler back on the roster.
“We have six guys now,” Roberts said. “The question is how long do we go with six guys? Do guys need an extra day, two times through? Probably not. Could it work? Yeah.
“Trying to look at each individual guy, and see if we want Ross to make that start. Do we want Kenta [Maeda] to go on regular rest? What role would Ross play, if we don’t start him, to curtail a few innings? We don’t need to make that decision right now, but these are good options for us.”