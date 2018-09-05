Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig begins two-game suspension after losing appeal

Yasiel Puig lost his appeal of a two-game suspension he received for striking San Francisco catcher Nick Hundley during an on-field skirmish Aug. 14. Puig agreed to serve his suspension for the final two games of this series against the New York Mets.
Puig underwent his hearing last week while the team was in Texas. A ruling did not arrive until Tuesday, when the rosters had already expanded during the final month of the season.
“Obviously we’re better with Yasiel active,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “But if you’re looking at September, expanded rosters, before the Colorado series, I think that I guess if we had our druthers, it worked out in our favors.”
The Dodgers can afford to be without Puig for a couple days. He was unlikely to start against Mets left-handed pitcher Jason Vargas on Tuesday.
Since returning from the disabled list July 28, Puig has hit .242 with four home runs and a .718 on-base plus slugging percentage in 28 games.
NO DECISION ON JANSEN
Kenley Jansen met with his cardiologist Tuesday as the Dodgers considered whether Jansen will be able to pitch this weekend in the elevation in Denver. Jansen’s irregular heartbeat was triggered during a visit to Coors Field last month, and he missed 11 days with his condition.
The Dodgers had not publicly decided whether Jansen will be available against the Rockies, who entered Tuesday in first place in the National League West.
“Right now, we’re just not prepared to make that final decision on whether he’s going to join us or not,” Roberts said.
The team could try to paper over Jansen’s absence with Kenta Maeda, Ryan Madson, Dylan Floro and Ross Stripling. Stripling is likely to be activated from the disabled list this weekend after nursing lower back inflammation.
TWO AWARDS FOR TURNER
Justin Turner earned a pair of honors Tuesday when he received the National League Player of the Month award for August and was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award. The Clemente Award celebrates a player’s character and involvement in the community. The Justin Turner Foundation has been active in Los Angeles since 2016.
“That’s just a deeper level, in the sense of his ability to use his platform for the greater good,” Roberts said. “As a major-league baseball player, it’s really difficult to focus on your job, which is obviously first and foremost, and to have the time or the energy to focus on things in the community and outside of baseball says a lot about him.”
On the field, Turner has reemerged as the team’s most essential hitter. He hit .394 with a 1.173 on-base plus slugging percentage in August.