In one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks, Dodgers struggle to produce runs in 4-2 loss to Rockies

These are seven of the unlikeliest words in the English language. Please be seated before you read them.
The Dodgers can’t score at Coors Field.
The home team has pretty good pitching this year, true, but the ballpark remains the most hitter-friendly venue in the National League. The Dodgers have failed to score more than four runs in any of their past five games here.
And so, whatever happens in Sunday’s finale of the weekend showdown, the Dodgers will leave Denver in the same position they arrived: looking up at the first-place Rockies.
The Dodgers scored two runs on Saturday, four on Friday, and three, two and four in their previous three games here in August. That’s 15 runs in five games, about what you might expect at the waterfront ballparks in San Francisco and San Diego. Not here, a mile high.
The Dodgers lost on Saturday, 4-2. They dropped one and a half games behind the Rockies.
Walker Buehler took the loss, giving up as many runs on Saturday as he had in his previous five starts. He worked six innings and gave up four runs, including a two-run home run from Charlie Blackmon and a solo shot from Chris Iannetta.
Buehler did not deserve the loss. This is too cruel a ballpark to pitch with the tiny margin of error the Dodgers afforded him.
The Dodgers had a home run too, from Chris Taylor, and little else.
They did not get a hit with a runner in scoring position until two were out in the ninth inning, when Cody Bellinger tripled and Max Muncy doubled him home. The game ended when Yasmani Grandal, representing the tying run, struck out looking and threw his helmet to the ground, objecting to the call.
They had three chances in the eighth inning. Chase Utley, who did not grow up in the era of launch angles and shameless strikeouts, led off the inning and willed himself to get hit by a pitch. He stole second base too.
That gave the Dodgers three tries with a runner in scoring position. Justin Turner struck out. Manny Machado flew out. Matt Kemp grounded out.
Utley never moved beyond second base.
Colorado starter Kyle Freeland, making a longshot case for the NL Cy Young award, gave up one run in six innings to lower his earned-run average to 2.91.
It is not that the Dodgers have not scored at Coors Field this year. They scored 33 runs in three games here in June.
But this is a bad time for the bats to go cold. In their last 11 games, here or anywhere the Dodgers scored 11 runs once, no more than four runs in any of the other games.
They have 20 games left. A wild-card berth remains beyond their present grasp. If the playoffs started Sunday, they would not be in them.