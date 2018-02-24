Dodgers fall to Giants, Royals in split-squad doubleheader

The Dodgers lost a pair of split-squad games on Saturday, 9-3 to the Giants at Camelback Ranch and 8-4 to the Royals at Surprise Stadium. The Dodgers are 1-2 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers produced a quartet of doubles in an otherwise quiet outing against San Francisco. Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo and Kyle Farmer all logged two-base hits. Farmer scored on a subsequent triple by outfielder Max Muncy. In Surprise, Logan Forsythe drove in two runs with a second-inning single.
ON THE MOUND: Ross Stripling gave up a triple to Giants outfielder Gregor Blanco in the first at-bat of the game but recovered for a scoreless inning. He struck out first baseman Brandon Belt and outfielder Jarrett Parker to avoid any damage. Stripling threw an additional inning in the bullpen. San Francisco scored four runs against Dodgers non-roster invitee Manny Banuelos. In Surprise, the Royals tagged Dodgers pitcher Zach Neal for three runs in two innings.
EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers scratched Corey Seager from the game at Camelback Ranch because of a stomach ailment. Seager had been scheduled to be the designated hitter. He has not yet been cleared to play shortstop in games as he rebuilds strength in his throwing elbow . . . Yasiel Puig started in right field against San Francisco after sitting out on Friday because of hip soreness. Manager Dave Roberts blamed a new pair of cleats for Puig's issue. Puig went 0-for-3 in his Cactus League debut.
UP NEXT: At Seattle Mariners, 12:10 p.m. Sunday at Peoria Sports Complex. TV: SportsNet LA. No radio.
