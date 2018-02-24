Dodgers fall to Giants, Royals in split-squad doubleheader

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers scratched Corey Seager from the game at Camelback Ranch because of a stomach ailment. Seager had been scheduled to be the designated hitter. He has not yet been cleared to play shortstop in games as he rebuilds strength in his throwing elbow . . . Yasiel Puig started in right field against San Francisco after sitting out on Friday because of hip soreness. Manager Dave Roberts blamed a new pair of cleats for Puig's issue. Puig went 0-for-3 in his Cactus League debut.