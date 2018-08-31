Dodgers acquire veteran reliever Ryan Madson

On the final day of the waiver-wire trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired veteran reliever Ryan Madson from Washington in a last-minute effort to bolster their bullpen.
Madson, a 38-year-old right-handed pitcher, had a 5.28 earned-run average for the Nationals in 2018. Madson spent time on the disabled list this month with lumbar nerve irritation, which he had admitted hampered his performance as Washington stumbled out of its division race.
The Dodgers will absorb the $1.7 million remaining on Madson’s salary. He is in the final year of a three-year, $22-million deal signed with Oakland after the 2015 season. After missing three seasons from 2012 to 2014, Madson played a prominent role on the 2015 Kansas City Royals en route to a World Series championship.
From 2015 to 2017, Madson posted a 2.55 ERA with 8.4 strikeouts per nine and 1.021 walks plus hits per nine innings. He was more prone to walks, hits and home runs in 2018.
To acquire Madson, the Dodgers sent minor-league reliever Andrew Istler to the Nationals.