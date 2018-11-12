Hyun-Jin Ryu accepts Dodgers' qualifying offer; Yasmani Grandal does not

Two years after undergoing major shoulder surgery, Ryu pitched to a 1.97 ERA in 15 regular-season starts last season. He suffered a groin tear in early May that sidelined him until mid-August, but he returned to post a 1.88 ERA in nine outings down the stretch and was selected over Clayton Kershaw to start Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. Ryu held the Braves scoreless over seven innings, but didn’t pitch out of the fifth inning in his three final outings.