With minutes to spare at trade deadline, Dodgers land starting pitcher Jack Flaherty
It took until the final hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the Dodgers finally landed the impact pitcher they so desperately coveted.
In a deadline day deal with the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers acquired veteran starter Jack Flaherty, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but unauthorized to speak publicly — adding the 28-year-old right-hander and Harvard-Westlake product to a short-handed pitching staff in need of a frontline reinforcement.
In Flaherty, the Dodgers hope they have found it.
The eight-year veteran is 7-5 this season with a 2.95 ERA, which would be his lowest in a season since receiving Cy Young Award votes in 2019. He has 133 strikeouts in 106 ⅔ innings, finding renewed success this year with his fastball, curveball, slider pitch mix. And for the Dodgers, he represents a legitimate option to start postseason games — possibly featuring alongside Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (if he regains health and form after missing the last two months with a shoulder injury) in a potential playoff rotation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Just as they did last season, the Dodgers acquire infielder Amed Rosario and shore up their right-handed hitting.
