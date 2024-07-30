Advertisement
Dodgers

With minutes to spare at trade deadline, Dodgers land starting pitcher Jack Flaherty

Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers during the first inning of a game against the Guardians last Wednesday.
Jack Flaherty, a Harvard-Westlake product, went 7-5 with a 2.92 ERA for the Tigers this season.
(Nick Cammett / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
SAN DIEGO — 

It took until the final hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the Dodgers finally landed the impact pitcher they so desperately coveted.

In a deadline day deal with the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers acquired veteran starter Jack Flaherty, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but unauthorized to speak publicly — adding the 28-year-old right-hander and Harvard-Westlake product to a short-handed pitching staff in need of a frontline reinforcement.

In Flaherty, the Dodgers hope they have found it.

The eight-year veteran is 7-5 this season with a 2.95 ERA, which would be his lowest in a season since receiving Cy Young Award votes in 2019. He has 133 strikeouts in 106 ⅔ innings, finding renewed success this year with his fastball, curveball, slider pitch mix. And for the Dodgers, he represents a legitimate option to start postseason games — possibly featuring alongside Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (if he regains health and form after missing the last two months with a shoulder injury) in a potential playoff rotation.

Advertisement

ESPN first reported the trade.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tampa Bay Rays' Amed Rosario runs after hitting a pitch

Dodgers

Dodgers acquire Amed Rosario from Tampa Bay for a minor leaguer

Just as they did last season, the Dodgers acquire infielder Amed Rosario and shore up their right-handed hitting.

July 29, 2024

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement