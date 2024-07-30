With minutes to spare at trade deadline, Dodgers land starting pitcher Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty, a Harvard-Westlake product, went 7-5 with a 2.92 ERA for the Tigers this season.

It took until the final hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the Dodgers finally landed the impact pitcher they so desperately coveted.

In a deadline day deal with the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers acquired veteran starter Jack Flaherty, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but unauthorized to speak publicly — adding the 28-year-old right-hander and Harvard-Westlake product to a short-handed pitching staff in need of a frontline reinforcement.

In Flaherty, the Dodgers hope they have found it.

The eight-year veteran is 7-5 this season with a 2.95 ERA, which would be his lowest in a season since receiving Cy Young Award votes in 2019. He has 133 strikeouts in 106 ⅔ innings, finding renewed success this year with his fastball, curveball, slider pitch mix. And for the Dodgers, he represents a legitimate option to start postseason games — possibly featuring alongside Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (if he regains health and form after missing the last two months with a shoulder injury) in a potential playoff rotation.

ESPN first reported the trade.

This is a developing story and will be updated.