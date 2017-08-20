Curtis Granderson homers for Dodgers, but Detroit ends their winning streak, 6-1

The flirtation with history lasted five innings. Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander permitted only one walk during that time. Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda did not allow a Tiger to reach base. Rare is the day when two pitchers travel this deep into a game with a no-hit bid in sight, but that was the story at Comerica Park on Sunday’s series finale as the sixth inning began.

The sixth was, well, slightly different.

Verlander buckled first, yielding a solo home run to new Dodgers addition Curtis Granderson. The run support did not prop up Maeda. He surrendered four runs in the bottom of the inning and was left on the hook for the loss in a 6-1 defeat.

Verlander gave up only one more hit as he struck out nine across eight innings. His performance snapped a six-game winning streak for the Dodgers (87-35). Maeda finished the sixth inning but went no further. Tony Cingrani gave up a two-run double to Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the eighth.

The Dodgers did not make much hard contact until the fourth inning. Verlander let an 0-1 slider to Corey Seager float over the plate. Seager ripped it into right field. Sprinting toward the warning track, Tigers outfielder Alex Presley jumped to interrupt the ball’s flight and preserve Verlander’s afternoon.

He lost his chance for perfection in the fifth. Puig held off on a trio of elevated fastballs above the zone, then passed on a curveball at his feet for a walk.

The free pass did not deter Verlander. He fanned Chase Utley with a slider and ran a 98-mph fastball past Logan Forsythe for another strikeout. Verlander whiffed eight through five innings.

Maeda was a worthy adversary. He struck out six in five innings. Puig ran down a ball near the wall in right field off designated hitter Victor Martinez’s bat for the third out in the fifth.

The tension evaporated in the sixth. Both pitchers stumbled. Verlander tried to tie up Granderson with a slider inside. Granderson slashed the baseball into the right-field corner, where it whacked against the foul pole. It was his first hit as a Dodger — and the first of the game.

The homer left Maeda alone in pursuit of perfection. He did not last much longer. The bottom of the sixth began with Detroit backup catcher John Hicks shooting a curveball into center for a single. The next batter, third baseman Andrew Romine, followed with a double.

With two runners in scoring position, the lead stood in peril. Maeda could not hold it. He flung a slider inside to shortstop Dixon Machado, who cracked a grounder down the third-base line. Justin Turner dove, but the ball bounced past him. Both runners scored.

Maeda retired the next two batters. He was less successful with Tigers outfielder Justin Upton, who swatted a pair of homers on Friday night. He added a third on Sunday, blasting a hanging slider off the left-field pole.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes