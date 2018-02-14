Dodgers to scout former Giants ace Tim Lincecum at showcase

The Dodgers will send a scout to watch two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum on Thursday.
Lincecum, the 33-year-old former Giant, will pitch in a showcase in Seattle. The Dodgers will not be alone at the event, as the majority of the industry — if not the entirety — is expected to be represented.
Lincecum appeared in nine games for the Angels in 2016. He posted a 9.16 earned-run average as he returned from hip surgery. He did not pitch in professional baseball last season.
Lincecum reemerged into the baseball world in December, when Kyle Boddy, the founder of training facility Driveline Baseball, announced Lincecum would attempt another comeback.
During nine years with San Francisco, Lincecum played a role on three World Series champions. His best days occurred before the Giants became October regulars: In his Cy Young years in 2008 and 2009, Lincecum went 33-12 with a 2.55 ERA and struck out 526 batters. His performance waned as his velocity dipped.
