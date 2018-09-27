This weekend is turning out to be much different than the Dodgers imagined

The Dodgers left the bases loaded. They went on to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks, a club that had played its way out of contention before the Dodgers arrived, and dropped to second place behind the Colorado Rockies in the National League West. It was not supposed to go like this. Roberts was not supposed to agonize over a play in Game 159. The Dodgers (88-71) were supposed to have their sixth straight division title sewn up by now. An uncomfortable playoff race wasn’t on the radar.