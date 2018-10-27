Dodgers win a Game 3 marathon over Red Sox, 3-2

The Dodgers entered the third inning searching for their first hit since the fourth inning of Game 2. They were in the midst of an 0-for-24 slump when Pederson came to the plate. Pederson had seen nine pitches in his first at-bat, but only required one in his second. Porcello left a changeup over the middle. Pederson hammered a solo shot into the Red Sox bullpen near the right-field pole.