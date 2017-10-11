Kings will honor former broadcaster Bob Miller with a statue outside Staples Center

Hall of Fame former Kings broadcaster Bob Miller will be the latest local icon to have a statue outside Staples Center.

The statue will be unveiled before a Jan.13 game against the Ducks, the Kings announced Wednesday. Miller will be the third person from the Kings to have a statue in the plaza outside the arena, after Luc Robitaille and Wayne Gretzky. He will join former Lakers play-by-play announcer Chick Hearn as broadcasters to be honored.

“There are moments in a person’s career that never enter your wildest dreams,” Miller said in a release. “A statue of me unveiled outside Staples Center is something I never thought of in my life. I wish to thank AEG and L.A. Kings management for this distinction. I am truly honored to be joining some of the great athletes of our time, as well as my good friend, the late Chick Hearn, who 44 years ago recommended me for the Kings job. Being with one professional NHL team during my career has been an extreme pleasure.”

Miller retired last season after a 44-year career, all with the Kings, and he was recently named a team ambassador for special events such as Legends Nights at Staples Center. He will be given a lifetime achievement award during the L.A. Sports Awards on Feb.6.

