Legally blind 11-year-old girl watches beloved Calgary Flames for first time with special electronic glasses

Calgary Flames fan Olivia Lettich will never forget what she saw in her first NHL game.

Olivia, 11, was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer in her right eye when she was 4 months old. The cancer was successfully removed, but she was left with peripheral vision.

“When I was born, I had cancer in my right eye. I had it in my left eye too, but it wasn’t as bad, so they had to take this one [right eye], otherwise it would’ve spread more,” the girl said.

Despite her limited vision, it does not stop Olivia from cheering on her favorite hockey team. And on Sunday, she was able to do more than just cheer.

With the help of electronic glasses made by eSight and a fan opportunity from the Flames, Olivia was able to see her team for the first time as Calgary took on the New York Islanders.

And she did more than just watch: She got to partake in pregame anthem activities, sit on the players’ bench and meet her favorite player, Johnny Gaudreau, in the locker room at the end of the game.

“It’s so cool how I get to see the players. It means a lot,” she said. “I wouldn’t think I would ever meet the Flames.”

The Flames torched the Islanders, 5-2, making the night even more special for Olivia.

“Thanks to the Flames I will never forget this day,” she said.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com