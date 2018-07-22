The Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League produces its first NHL draft pick: 18-year-old Slava Demin

That local wave has been building for about a decade. Brian Salcido was the first Southern California born-and-trained player to play for the Ducks, in 2009. The next year’s draft saw local products Emerson Etem and Beau Bennett chosen in the first round. Area players now dot training camp rosters as invitees for the Kings and Ducks, and the grassroots movement will continue with the opening of a four-rink practice facility at the Great Park in Irvine in December, one of which will accommodate 2,500 people.