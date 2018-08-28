Ducks to host a 25-hour charity hockey game at Honda Center

Let’s just hope they are setting aside breaks for the Zamboni to smooth the ice.
In the name of community pride and charity, the Ducks will stage a continuous 25-hour hockey game with numerous local teams that begins on Sept.15 at Honda Center.
The 25 hours represents the 25th anniversary season of the Ducks. The teams that will play represent the growth of hockey in Southern California and will include the Jr. Ducks, Lady Ducks, Orange County Police and Fire departments, Orange County Teachers and Ducks Alumni. Players age 8 and older will participate, with money raised for charity.
The puck will drop at 10 a.m. on Sept.15 and conclude the next morning. The event is being held in conjunction with the start of Ducks training camp, which will include its annual scrimmage at Anaheim Ice on Sept.16.
Twenty-four hour charity hockey games are not uncommon, especially in Canada. The Ducks event will support HomeAid Orange County, which seeks to end homelessness. Fans are encouraged to donate unused travel-sized toiletries, to be used in HomeAid’s kits for the homeless.
The game will be open to the public, according to the Ducks, and there will be a double-feature showing of the movies “Miracle” and “Happy Gilmore.”