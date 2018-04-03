Ducks' Cam Fowler will miss two to six weeks with a shoulder injury; John Gibson is day-to-day

The Ducks' playoff road just became a little more rocky.
They suffered two key injuries in Sunday's overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche and only received encouraging news on one of those players Tuesday.
Cam Fowler, the team's top defenseman, suffered a shoulder injury and will be sidelined two to six weeks. That's a big blow for the Ducks, who have battled injuries to pivotal players all season.
Fowler has paired up with second-year man Brandon Montour of late, providing the Ducks with a smooth-skating unit that can chip in on offense.
John Gibson, a Vezina Trophy candidate as the NHL's best goalie this season, suffered an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Ryan Miller relieved Gibson in goal Sunday and could finish out the regular season with just three more games remaining, the last on Saturday.
Reto Berra was recalled from the team's AHL affiliate in San Diego, a trip the journeyman is used to by now with Gibson in and out of the lineup this season. Miller's job will be that much tougher with Fowler out, of course.
Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm have been impressive as the shutdown pair, but the Ducks' defense corps after that remains a question mark, with unproven rookies and veterans with one foot out the door.
Kevin Bieksa, 36, remains out following hand surgery. Francois Beauchemin, 37, will retire at season's end and has played on the third unit alongside rookie Marcus Pettersson.
Coach Randy Carlyle will be forced to reshuffle his lineup again, and it could be rookie Andy Welinski or veteran Korbinian Holzer who earns the nod.