Ducks extend coach Randy Carlyle's contract through the 2018-19 season

The Ducks announced Friday that the National Hockey League club has signed head coach Randy Carlyle to a one-year contract extension through the 2018-19 NHL season plus an option for 2019-20.

Carlyle was originally under contract with the Ducks through 2017-18. Per club policy, financial terms were not disclosed. In addition, Trent Yawney and Rich Preston will return next season as assistant coaches and Todd Marchant will return in his role as director of player development and special projects.

“We made great strides this past season and clearly Randy was at the center of that,” said executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray. “He's committed to this organization and to winning another Stanley Cup. Extending his contract was an easy decision for us.”

Carlyle, 61, led the Ducks to their fifth straight Pacific Division title after finishing with a 46-23-13 record, 105 standings points and a .640 winning percentage. Carlyle is the team’s all-time winningest head coach, posting a 319-205-74 record in 598 career games. He also has won a club-record 46 playoff games during his Anaheim tenure, made three trips to the Western Conference finals (2006, 2007, 2017) and became the first coach to lead a California team to a Stanley Cup title, in 2007. The Ducks are 46-32 in the playoffs with Carlyle and made the postseason in six of his seven full seasons with Anaheim.

athan.atsales@latimes.com