What we learned from the Ducks' 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes

The Ducks won their fourth game in five outings with a 5-2 victory over the league-worst Arizona Coyotes on New Year's Eve. Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell again led the way and again produced multipoint performances. Here's what we learned.

Hot, hot, hot

Rakell and Getzlaf are one of the hottest duos in the league right now, and they show no signs of slowing down. The Swede has found the back of the net in five straight games and leads the Ducks in both goals (14) and points (27). Getzlaf has one goal and 12 assists in his last nine games.

"I'm just trying to find open ice when have control," Rakell said. "Getzy's very good at creating time for himself to make a good play. Vermy is a good passer as well. I thought we had some good chances today. Hopefully we can just keep going."

Cam Fowler is heating up, too

The Ducks' top defenseman has scored goals in three of the past four games, and he also added an assist on Sunday. Part of that is due to the return of Getzlaf, who plays point on the top power-play unit alongside Fowler. But it's clear the blueliner has found his touch.

"I felt like last game I had some good chances and I didn’t feel like I made the most out of them," Fowler said. "I kind of gave them away and quickly got them on net instead of trying to bear down. I focused on bearing down tonight. I was happy to see it go in."

Ryan Kesler picks up first points of season

It was just third the game back for the former Selke Trophy winner, and he's already making his presence felt on both sides of the ice. Both of Kesler's third-period assists came after he won board battles in the offensive zone and dug the puck out, the kind of physicality the Ducks were lacking when he was absent.

Derek Grant returns to lineup

He was forced to play top-line center at times this season due to the glut of injuries, but he sat on the bench the past two games following Kesler's return. Rookie Kevin Roy was a healthy scratch Sunday to make room for Grant, who played just nine minutes and didn't register a shot on goal.