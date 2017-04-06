Ducks' Cam Fowler will miss two to six weeks because of knee injury suffered in hit

Defenseman Cam Fowler will be out anywhere from two to six weeks because of a right knee injury, Ducks general manager Bob Murray said Thursday.

Murray did not elaborate other than to say that there’s no ligament tear and that the injury was “something like” a sprain.

“It could come around really quickly and it could not come around quickly, and we’ll know much more by the time the playoffs start,” Murray said. The playoffs are scheduled to begin next week.

Fowler suffered a scary-looking knee-on-knee hit from Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano in the third period of Tuesday’s game. Murray was somewhat relieved it wasn’t more serious.

“Your heart goes in your mouth and you’re thinking that’s it for the year,” Murray said. “I think we may have gotten a little bit of a break, but again, I’ll know more in a week.”

Murray didn’t mask his frustration with the play. No penalty was called and Giordano, who said he did not intend to injure Fowler, did not face any discipline.

“I have no use for knee-on-knee hits, especially if I think they’re somewhat intentional,” Murray said. “I hear how Gio’s a good guy, he’s this, he’s that. The media in Toronto is saying, ‘We’ll, he’s a good guy.’ He’s done this before. I have no respect for people who go after knees.”

Giordano was involved in a knee-on-knee hit against former Ducks wing Bobby Ryan in 2011.

Fowler previously has suffered sprains to both knees, in 2014 and 2015. He usually wears knee braces but Murray said he “foolishly” allowed Fowler to take them off this season.

