Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf could play against Flames Monday night

Reinforcements could be coming for the Ducks.

Team captain and No. 1 center Ryan Getzlaf skated Monday morning, and whether he suits up later on against the Calgary Flames will be a game-time decision, coach Randy Carlyle said.

The three-time all-star was sidelined for the team's first two games while he battles a lower-body injury.

“He says he feels good," Carlyle said, "but we’ll have to wait until after warmups.”

Every time the Ducks took the ice on opening night for the last 12 seasons, Getzlaf was in the lineup, until this season. The Ducks are 1-0-1 without him and his team-leading 73 points (last season), but the team also is missing Patrick Eaves, who was slated to play on the top line along with Getzlaf and Corey Perry.

The returns of No. 2 center Ryan Kesler, and top-four defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen aren't imminent following offseason surgeries.

“Just coming out of the summer, where I felt so good, it’s disheartening to sit back and watch," said Getzlaf, 32. "Hopefully I get back right away.”

The Ducks hope so, too. They also hope to have power forward Nick Ritchie (lower-body) back in the lineup after he missed Saturday's overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.