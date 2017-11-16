Ducks' Hampus Lindholm expected to return Sunday after missing a game because of a lower-body injury

Hampus Lindholm was a late scratch from the lineup Wednesday with a lower-body injury, but Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said there's no concern.

The top defenseman is officially day-to-day, but Carlyle said he "fully" expects the Swede to suit up when the Ducks return Sunday against the Florida Panthers.

The Ducks already are without Cam Fowler (knee), though he could begin skating this week. To lose Lindholm again for an extended amount of time would be debilitating.

He's the Ducks' best offensive defenseman (five points in 10 games), and he's still working his way back from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Lindholm was sidelined for the first seven games, but lately he's been shooting the puck well and often.

Lindholm is now eighth on the Ducks' all-time list for games played by a blueliner after he passed Niclas Havelid last week with his 311th contest.