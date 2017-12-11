Ducks' Corey Perry leaves game with lower-body injury

Just as Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg returned Monday, another key Ducks player exited.

Corey Perry's right knee collided with Carolina Hurricanes winger Jeff Skinner during the first period, and Perry, the former 50-goal scorer crashed to the ice in a heap.

He lay face-first on the ice for a few moments before he finally gathered himself and slowly skated to the bench with the help of trainers.

Perry was officially termed doubtful to return with a lower-body injury.

If Perry's prognosis is as bad as it looked, it will be another big blow for a Ducks team that seemed to finally be gaining its health.

Perry leads the team with 22 points, and is one of a few key players to skate in all 31 games so far.

The all-star struggled with just 19 goals last season, but he's seemed rejuvenated during this campaign, and was finally reunited with his longtime linemate, Getzlaf, on Monday.

But now, the Ducks' top line might be missing a key component once again.