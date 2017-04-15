Three keys to the Ducks' 3-2 victory over Calgary in Game 2 of their playoff series:

1. Luck. An intended cross-ice pass by Ryan Getzlaf glanced off the right skate of Calgary forward Lance Bouma and changed its trajectory, rising and eluding Brian Elliott for the winning goal.

2. Not only did the Flames hold the Ducks scoreless on two power plays, the Flames scored on the second of those advantages. Michael Frolik took advantage when Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore ventured too deep into the offensive zone and passed the puck to Mikael Backlund, whose shot flew above John Gibson’s leg at 18:24 of the second period for Calgary’s first goal.

3. Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa took a hat trick’s worth of penalties in the second period as the Flames pushed back and erased the Ducks’ early 2-0 lead. Bieksa took minor penalties for high-sticking and roughing, sandwiched around a five-minute fighting penalty.