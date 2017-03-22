Ducks twice erase one-goal deficits in 4-3 victory over the Oilers

Late in the first period, after an opening 15 minutes that lived up to the built-up drama, Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier took issue with Connor McDavid.

The NHL’s scoring leader had just dazzled the Honda Center crowd with another highlight goal, but Bernier took issue with his extra whacks in the crease and jabbed McDavid in the chest.

The message was metaphorical: Edmonton might have the league’s thoroughbred, but the Ducks have the horses to stand up to it. It showed in a 4-3 win Wednesday that tantalized as a potential playoff preview.

The Ducks erased one-goal deficits twice and pulled away on three straight goals from defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson and winger Rickard Rakell to take sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division.

The Ducks are two points behind first place San Jose but could play Edmonton in the playoffs, so the game foreshadowed a potentially terrific series.

“Anytime we’re playing these division rivals, these people we’re competing with in the playoffs that we could see, you definitely want to make sure that you’re playing at the top of your game, knowing we can beat them and put doubt in their mind,” Ryan Getzlaf said.

Bernier made 29 saves while Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, who carried consecutive shutouts into the game, was pulled from the net in the second period.

Rakell’s 32nd goal triggered it, in impressive fashion. He spun around Oilers defenseman Kris Russell and snapped a shot high for a 4-2 lead at 11:24 of the second period.

“I tried to get to the middle and make a play,” Rakell said. “The first play didn’t work out, so I just tried to do something to beat the defender.”

Lindholm joined a rush and buried Rakell’s pass with 31 seconds left in the first period. Manson also pinched and beat Talbot with a wrist shot early the second.

Lindholm had a career-high three points and said, “it was one my easier goals, I must say.”

Rakell’s goal?

“That just describes his whole season there,” Lindholm said. “That’s something I’ve seen from him from Day 1 … He’s got some really good skills, and when he wants to shoot the puck, there’s not many goalies who can stop the puck.”

Not many can stop McDavid. His 26th goal, and first score in seven games against the Ducks, was another for his highlight reel. He took a long outlet pass from Leon Draisaitl on the left side, wheeled by Cam Fowler and slipped a backhanded shot past an outstretched Bernier for a 2-1 lead.

Draisaitl further cemented his status as a Ducks nemesis with his fifth goal in four games against them this season.

But the Ducks responded, including Patrick Eaves’ unscreened shot from the right circle that slipped under Talbot’s arm.

“We were lucky enough to have a 2-2 tie,” Ducks Coach Randy Carlyle said. “We changed our attitude, and we’re much more competitive in the hockey game from the second period on.”

Prospect honors

Sam Steel, the Ducks’ first-round pick in 2016, was named Western Hockey League Eastern Conference player of the year after a prolific regular season.

Steel, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the trade for Frederik Andersen, had 50 goals and 81 assists in 66 games for the Regina Pats.

